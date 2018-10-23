Koffee With Karan Season 6: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal To Add The Touch Of Brilliance!

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will be making their debut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan.

They will appear together in an episode of the ongoing sixth season of the show.

Karan also took to Instagram on Monday to share photographs from the shoot.

“With the talented actors and super fun boys,” Karan posted while sharing the image.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way. The show is aired on Star World.

Other celebrity guests to appear in the sixth season include names like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.