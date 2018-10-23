Happy Birthday Prabhas: This Action Making Of Saaho Looks Stylish, Slick & Extraordinary!

Today’s a BIG day for the fans of Baahubali star, Prabhas, as the makers of his next film, Saaho, have released a making video of the film.

Yesterday, the still of Prabhas was shared which was looking drool worthy for millions of his female fans not just across India but even overseas.

Today, the makers have launched a special video series which they call, ‘Shades of Saaho’, a rare mix of the making and film footage for the fans. The first video is out, which happens to be Prabhas’s birthday. In the video, Prabhas’ appearance makes every frame worth a watch!

This is to share glimpses from Prabhas’ next film after the record-breaking Baahubali: The Conclusion. The fans will be watching him after more than one year and so they are super excited.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas who enjoys pan India appeal, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is simultaneously being shot in 3 languages; Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

A UV Creations production and presented by T-Series, Saaho a high octane action thriller is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth.

The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.

You can expect the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.