Salman Khan Out, Arjun Kapoor In! Is No Entry Mein Entry Finally Happening?

No Entry, which released back in 2005, is still considered as one of the best comedy of errors in Bollywood. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in leading roles, there was a sequel due for No Entry which was being said as No Entry Mein Entry.

Over the years the movie has been garnering popularity and has been termed as a cult-comedy on the television. When No Entry Mein Entry was announced things were certain about Salman Khan starring in it but it has been six years now, and the movie hasn’t seen the light of the day.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan is no longer a part of the project. It’s been said Arjun Kapoor will lead the film along with Anil Kapoor reprising his role. With this angle, we can’t see any continuation from the previous story instead we’ll see new characters this time apart from Anil.

The report also says the makers are eyeing on another actor to replace Fardeen Khan. It would be interesting to see how the makers will mould the story to fit in new actors because for us Prem Bhai will always be Salman Khan. The sequel will also be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan performed well at the box office and was received well on television too. Bazmee is thankful for his films that managed to create an impact on all the mediums.

He said: “It is good that people are taking the digital reach seriously. Whether it is No Entry, Singh is Kinng or any other film of mine, some of them are among the most watched films on TV. For me, the success of a film does not depend just on the box office number but its impact on people’s mind too. If a family entertainer is watched several times on TV, for me, that is success too.”