WATCH: This ‘Paw’dorable Video Of Salman Khan’s Pet Dog Will Melt Your Heart!

On Sunday, before announcing the eviction of the contestant from Bigg Boss 12, host Salman Khan shared a distressing news about his loved one who just passed away. He also stated that she had a better voice than contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu and if alive, could have won singing shows due to her sweet voice.

While talking about her demise in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman shared a video of none other than his loved pet dog named My Love. Yes, the actor was talking about the demise of his pet. In the adorable video, My love was seen crooning the tunes of a song, sung in the background.

Check out the video here

Every ardent Salman Khan fan knows how much he loved her. He was so fond of My Love that he often used to share her pictures on social media. On Thursday, the actor took Instagram to share that she passed away. Salman wrote, “My most beautiful My Love gone today. God bless her soul,” as a farewell message for Neapolitan Mastiff. Salman also posted a picture on Twitter account and wrote, “Kisses my love”.

View this post on Instagram My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 18, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Also, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Salman’s alleged girlfriend Lulia Vantur shared pictures with My Love, on Instagram. While Sonakshi shared a picture with a caption, “Rest in peace beautiful baby girl.” Daisy wrote, “You left your paw print on my heart My Love.. will miss you.”

View this post on Instagram Rest in peace beautiful baby girl #MyLove ❤️ A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Oct 18, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Talking on the professional front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.