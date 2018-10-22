Badhaai Ho Box Office: Amidst All The Love, It’s Now One Of The Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

Badhaai Ho Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly on a roll with his acting career as with each coming movie, he’s creating some tremendous records at the box office. After AndhaDhun, his latest released Badhaai Ho alongside Sanya Malhotra has now entered the list of Most Profitable Films of 2018.

Badhaai Ho, which released on 19th October, opened at an overwhelming collections of 7.29 crores on its first day. The movie has by now garnered 45.06 crores. With a budget of only 22 crores, it has already by its 4th day collected more than double of the budget amount.

Made on a budget of 22 crores (including P & A), the film has managed to rake in 23.06 crores as return on investment (ROI) and its ROI% thus is 104.81%. The film has proved out to be a profitable venture for the makers.

With such great pace, the movie is soon expected to cross the ROI% of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak (105.48%).

Badhaai Ho revolves around an old couple becoming parents again. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann as the son of an elderly couple who find out that they would be turning parents for the third time.

“People have now started calling me Men’s Grihshobha (women’s magazine) because I have been a part of films which depicted issues of men. But this (‘Badhaai Ho‘) is the cleanest film of mine because it is neither based on sperm donation (‘Vicky Donor‘) and nor based on erectile dysfunction (‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘).

“You don’t have to tell your child what’s happening in the film while watching it… It’s a completely fun and quirky family entertainer,” said the actor.