This Is How Much Thugs Of Hindostan Will Have To Earn On Its 1st Day To SHATTER The Records!

One of the most awaited and anticipated movies in a recent time, Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to ablaze the cinema screens this Diwali. The audiences will witness face-off between two legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, for the first time. Backed by huge production value and star cast, movie is already enjoying immense hype among the movie maniacs.

Looking at the pre-buzz and overwhelming response for trailer across the social media platforms, movie is looking for a humongous opening and sure-shot entrant in highest openers in Bollywood. Talking about the opening day collections, let’s take a look at the top 5 opening day collections of Bollywood movies.

Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, which was released way back in 2014, still holds the first position amongst biggest openers. It collected staggering amount of 44.97 Crores, including all versions. Despite negative reviews, HNY mainly benefited as it was a Diwali release and it was an accumulated collections of all languages. Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, released in 2015, is another Diwali release on the list. With a huge collection of 40.35 Crores, it holds a second spot. Like HNY, this movie too received mixed to negative reviews but was mainly shouldered on Salman’s stardom.

Another Salman Khan starrer, Sultan, holds the third position on the list with a collection of 36.54 Crores on opening day. Dhoom 3 stands at fourth position amongst biggest openers. Aamir Khan as a part of the Dhoom franchise and being an Christmas release, helped the movie to collected huge 36 Crores including all versions, on opening day at box office. Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest blockbuster Sanju holds the position at fifth. It exceeded all the expectations and went on to open with figures of 34.75 Crores on first day.

The trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan, which released recently was received phenomenally by viewers and became the most-watched, most-liked trailer of Bollywood within first 24 Hours. Also, being a Diwali release of 2018, movie is expected to beat all records and emerge as a highest opener of Bollywood.