Jackie Shroff Is All Praises For Sanjay Dutt! Deets Inside

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has praised actor Sanjay Dutt, with whom he will be sharing screen space in the upcoming remake of Telugu film Prasthanam and said that he is one of the finest actors in Bollywood.

Jackie has previously worked with Sanjay in movies including Khalnayak, Mission Kashmir, Kartoos and Eklavya – The Royal Guard.

Asked about working with the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S star, Jackie told IANS: “Have known Sanju before the films. Right from day one till now he remains the same. His child-like quality to make people laugh in the most adverse situation and when it comes to work he’s one of the finest actors we have.”

He added: “Always a pleasure to share screen space with him whether it be Khalnayak, Mission Kashmir, Kartoos and now Prasthanam.”

To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by director Deva Katta, who also helmed the original.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.