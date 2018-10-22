After Malta & Abu Dhabi, Salman Khan’s Bharat To Be Shot In Delhi, Punjab & Mumbai – DETAILS!

Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that is slated to release on Eid next year. The duo was also joined by Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo in the larger than life human drama. The shoot went on for approximately 20 days, and the same will takeaway nearly 20 to 25 minutes of the run-time in the film. With the conclusion of Abu Dhabi schedule, the makers are done with nearly 50% of the film shoot.

After Abu Dhabi, the next schedule of Bharat will soon commence in Delhi, which is said to be Salman Khan’s luck city as most of his previous blockbusters i.e. Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan to name a few have been shot in the capital. Following Delhi, the team will move on to Punjab for another extensive schedule and the entire cast will be a part of the Punjab schedule, wherein one of the most important facet of Bharat will be shot. Both Delhi and Punjab will be outdoor schedules wherein Khan, Katrina and team Bharat will shoot at public places and the formalities to shoot the film are already place. Finally, after Punjab the team will move on to Mumbai, wherein the film would be shot at multiple sets erected in multiple studios. The Mumbai schedule will be the last one for the film and the same shall include a few talkie sequences, a song sequence and patch-work, if any.

The shooting of Bharat is expected to wrap up by January end, following which Ali Abbas Zafar and his team will work on the post-production which includes extensive use of VFX. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that though a human drama, the film would present Salman Khan in an avatar loved by his fans and has a couple of massive action sequences planned in the film. The director in the past also revealed that Bharat is a challenging film, and would be bigger in scale when compared to Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

After Bharat, Salman Khan will start shooting for Dabangg 3 from February, which is looking to release in the last quarter of 2019. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The music of Bharat has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.