Koffee With Karan S06E01 Update: Deepika-Ranveer, Ranbir-Alia, KJo-Babies Maldives Holiday, Fun Rapid Fire & Much More!

Koffee With Karan S06E01 Update: It’s that time of the year when everyone is glued to their TV sets or (Hotstar Premium) Haha, and desperately wait for the hot gossips to be spilled. The celebrated and stylish filmmaker Karan Johar is back with his most talked about show, Koffee With Karan Season 6 and it has got us all excited. The first episode was aired today on Star World, and it was all about girl power. Bollywood’s leading ladies and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ex & Current girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were the first ones to sip the brewed Koffee. Well, now it sounds interesting already! Isn’t it?

Speaking about the show, as usual, the sets of season 6 were also as stylish and beautiful like its earlier ones. KJo enters the sets like a perfect swagger and gives a dhamakedaar introduction. The king of style takes some indirect digs on recent Bollywood marriages like Virushka and Sonam-Anand (hinting at DP’s marriage), nepotism and much more. Then enter the gorgeous girls, Deepika and Alia and the fun begins. Both of them jokes if they should come or hide somewhere.

Starting a show on a high, KJo welcomes both of them by saying, “Thank you for opening the season”, to which Alia (who is back with her famous jokes) says, “ Thank you for making us open (Laughs).” Alia & Deepika have had a great 2018 in terms of films and box office success. Karan congratulates them for the huge successful year. While chatting, DP expressed her pain which the team went through during the release of Padmaavat. On being asked by Karan if there was any support they received from the industry, she said that there was a lot of support personally but people didn’t had the courage to come out and say it in public domain because of the issues. She says that when people stand for something, at times it’s not taken in the right spirit.

Further speaking about her film Raazi, Alia said that she was happy but she thinks that the success can’t be credited to her. It was the script and somewhere deep down she felt that the script has good scope of doing well commercially.

Well, this was the technical part of the show. The real gossip started after this formally informal conversation. Take a look to what all happened in the show:

1. Karan being Karan, started with saying that he has promised Deepika that they won’t talk about the elephant in the room (Ranbir Kapoor). But Deepika laughs out loud and says that we should definitely talk about the elephant in the room, there are many elephants.

2. Since Deepika and Ranveer’s marriage is the hottest news in the industry today, Karan and Alia take an indirect dig at Deepika saying that they aren’t invited for the wedding. Just today, both Deepika and Ranveer announced their big day on the social media handles and everyone’s jumping with joy.

3. The trio also spoke about the recently gone viral picture of Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and all three of them partying together at Ranbir’s new pad. They said that it was quite a fun evening. Even though there were some past connections (Ranbir and Deepika’s relationship), but still there was a lot of positivity and warmth around. Deepika revealed that we (Ranbir and her) have moved on from the past, there’s no awkwardness between us. She also said that she values their current rapport and she couldn’t have asked for more. Alia also made a revelation that the plan was so random and they just decided to call up everyone. Aamir was not ready to come but eventually made it to the party. What’s more interesting is Alia and Ranveer’s nicknames for each other. Alia calls him Tutu and he call her Lulu. Cute, isn’t it? The episode couldn’t end without Karan’s favourite word “Conjectures”! He said that it’s so cool to see Alia doing a film with Ranveer and rumours say it that even Deepika has signed a film with Ranbir.

4. We all are aware how #DeepVeer’s social media banter is loved. Their cute conversations can just make our day! KJo showed the some Instagram pictures and their comments on each other’s posts. Not only this, but he also showed newly fallen in love, Alia and Ranbir’s social media pictures which got viral in no time. Karan showed the picture from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding where Alia and Ranbir were snapped for the first time together. It just spread like a wildfire. Alia defended herself by saying that she didn’t want to post a solo picture of hers, hence she posted with Ranbir and also she loved the picture. Karan and Deepika were left in splits how Alia and Ranbir had completely removed Ayan Mukerji from the frame. Not only this, Alia also justified her jersey picture which made it to the headlines. Her jersey had number 8 written on it which Ranbir’s favourite number. She said that it is her favourite number too and it wasn’t Ranbir’s jersey which she was wearing. During the chat, Alia agreed that her love story is the silent one whereas Deepika’s is boisterous. Well, that says all! Karan expresses his happiness for both of them and says that he’s happy that the girls have good boys in their lives. Then the girls take aashirwaad (blessings) from Karan.

5. Many of us don’t know about Deepika and Alia’s bonding. The duo spilled the beans on how both of them connected so well. Even though both of them haven’t hung out much, but still they are fond of each other. Deepika said that they had attended the Coldplay concert together which broke the ice between the two. She also shared how both the girls went to men’s loo and came out together during the concert. Alia said that Deepika looks so poised but she is totally mad. Deepika also expressed her love for Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

6. Just imagine, Ranbir-Alia and Ranveer-Deepika on a holiday together? Wouldn’t it be amazing to see this sight? Well, this holiday has been planned by KJo! Both Alia and Deepika said that it is possible to go on a holiday together and it will happen soon. As Karan wants to see the four of them in a pool, he says that he will also join them with his babies. Not only this, he has already planned to go Maldives. Well, we can’t wait for this to happen!!!

7. Here comes the fun game. No, not the rapid fire. But this game is called That’s The Point where Karan asked the girls some situations and both of them had to point it out on each other or themselves if it suited them. Out of all, the main highlight was DP’s wedding. The girls were asked about who will get married first, to which both of them pointed out to each other. But finally Deepika agreed and said, ‘Fine (It’s me).’ Well, we all know by now! And a lot of more fun questions were asked to both of them. The game ended with Alia burping on a national television. Welcoming trolls again? Nahh! It was cool! In the end of the game, Karan made a revelation that Deepika was the first one to know about her twins before anyone else would know it. Even his family wasn’t aware of his babies.

8. *drumrolls* Here comes THE RAPID FIRE! The most awaited game of the show. With new season, there’s a new hamper! This time it was the black and gold packaged hamper! To say it in short, the whole rapid revolved around Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh! They were omnipresent through out the show. From choosing Ranbir over cats to Ranbir’s dreamiest eyes; Alia was in full awe of his new boyfriend. On the other hand, Deepika too was all praises for husband-to-be Ranveer. She gave him a best kisser tag yet again! Ahem ahem!! A bad news for all the fans who want Deepika and Salman to do a film together. The former was given a choice to pick among-st Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for her next, she chose Aamir! :(

But unfortunately Deepika lost to Alia in this one. Alia took away the hamper this season! Deepika feels sad for not winning the hamper and jokes that she won’t come again in the show. Both of them end the rapid fire round by singing the songs of Ranbir & Ranveer. Alia sings Ranveer’s song Laal Ishq and Deepika sings Channa Mereya. So ironic!!!

9. Last but not the least, a new game introduced is called Not Without My Phone. KJo asks them to use their phones for this game. He gives some tasks to follow and whoever leads, wins the game. In one of the questions, KJo asks them to show a family picture from their gallery, Deepika shows a pic with Ranveer and his family to which Alia says she can’t since Ranveer is not the family yet! Alia shows a picture with her mom and earns a point. In this game too, Alia takes the cake away!

Well, this was one helluva ride! We totally enjoyed it watching. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

In the next episode, the legends Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are going to set the show on fire. The promo itself is so humorous, that we can’t wait for it to be aired!