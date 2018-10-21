Koffee With Karan Season 6: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Much Hyped List Of Celebs!

Koffee With Karan Season 6: One of the most popular chat shows Koffee With Karan is returning to the small screen with its sixth season. Karan Johar, who is of course an integral part, will be seen asking some interesting questions to the B-Town celebs. The first episode premieres tonight with two leading actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, at 9 pm on Star World.

Just like every season, this season too expect some bashing by KJo and revelation of secrets by Bollywood celebrities. After lot of speculations and rumours about the visitors to be seen on the couch, Karan Johar just teased the fans by sharing glimpses of the show. As the show starts today, let’s look at the list of celebrities who will appear in the sixth edition of chat show.

1. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt



It will make an interesting watch as Ranbir Kapoor’s ex girlfriend Deepika, will share a couch with his present girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. With being linked with one common thread, expect some potshots by KJo on two leading ladies.

2. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar



Two powerhouses of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing some interesting talks. Introducing them Karan wrote, “The koffee boys in the house!!! Wild whacky and beyond!”. The duo will be joined by Hollywood star Will Smith.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan



This season will witness bonding of father and daughter onscreen for the first time. After, Sacred Games, the Nawab actor is expected to revive his career in Bollywood and talking about Sara Ali Khan, she is all set for a debut with Dharma Productions’ Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

4. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor



Much talked about brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are set to make debut on the couch. As Arjun-Janhvi will reveal about their bonding, the episode is expected to be emotional.

5. Aamir Khan



Last year, Mr. Perfectionist was being accompanied by Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This season Aamir will appear solo on show. Talking about Aamir’s appearance Karan captioned the picture, “@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!!#koffeewithkaran @starworldindia@hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and judge of that round!!!”

6. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif



This season will also see bombshell Katrina sharing the couch with Varun Dhawan. It will be interesting to know what these two stars brings out in the show. The duo has also signed a film together, so it will be interesting to see their chemistry in the show.