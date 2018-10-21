MeToo: Anu Malik Asked To Step Down From Indian Idol Season 10 Post Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations

#MeToo campaign has exposed the dark sides of renowned celebrities of Bollywood. Though most of the issues are still not being moved to legal front, it surely dented the reputation of the names involved. Recently, composer Any Malik was accused for sexual harassment by Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit and also two survivors opened about him. Anu Malik denied those allegations against him but as per the reports, he had already paid a heavy toll for it. As reports flowing in, Malik has been asked to step down as an judge from ongoing reality show Indian Idol season 10.

As reported by PinkVilla, Anu Malik has been asked to vacant the seat of co-judge. In ongoing 10th season of Indian Idol, Malik was co-judging the show alongside Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Ever since the allegations were made on Malik, the channel had been discussing the whole matter and now came to the conclusion of dropping him till the matter is further investigated. An official announcement will be made soon, as per the reports.

Now according to the latest developments, Malik has exclusively given out a statement to Pinkvilla saying that he is taking a break from the show. The statement says, “I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work, my music and the show.”

Already being almost out of the show, Malik is now accused by one more survivor and that too, former assistant producer of Indian Idol season 5. As per PinkVilla, Danica D’Souza, who is currently in New York, has narrated the ordeal exposing dirty side of Anu Malik. While talking to a leading daily, she stated that she knows at least two women who suffered sexual harassment by composer, while working at Freemantle Media India during Indian Idol season 5.

According to her the incident took place during 2010, when one of her colleagues with cameraman was travelling with Anu Malik in Kolkata. Her colleague narrated that how the singer tried to touch her thighs. Danica also added that most of them in a team, knows about Malik’s indecency but remain silent. When complained about it to higher authorities, everyone just told to remain careful around him and turned a blind eye. She further stated that Malik used to call her with names like darling, baby and sweety, making her feel uncomfortable.

Danica hoped that a strict action is taken against the composer, as reported by Pinkvilla.