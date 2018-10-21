Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have Finally Announced Their Big Day & The Whole World Can’t Keep Calm!

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Wedding: After months of speculations and rumours, Bollywood’s most beautiful and stylish couple Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have finally announced about their marriage today. The duo took to their social media handles and put an official statement.

This gorgeous couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14 & 15 this year, and we already can’t keep calm.

Their official statement read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness — Deepika and Ranveer.”

It is being said that Deepika and Ranveer will get married in Lake Como, Italy and then a grand reception will be here in Mumbai. The couple is getting married exactly 5 years after their film Goliyon Ki Ramleela- Ram Leela hit the theatres and their love story had started then. We don’t know if this is just a coincidence or a deliberate effort. But whatever it is, we are just happy for them. Not only us, but the whole world is jumping in joy right now! Right from their industry friends to the fans on social media; everyone is pouring love for the couple.

Following this, various celebrities congratulated them on social media. Here’s what they wrote:

Karan Johar: Badhai Ho.

Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations! And tons of love both of you.

Nimrat Kaur: Thrilled to bits for the unbelievably lovely Deepika Padukone and insanely amazing Ranveer! Wishing one of my absolute all time favourite on screen couples a blockbuster of a life ahead with nothing but love and more love.

Tiger Shroff: Congratulations.

Kriti Sanon: Woohoo! Congratulations to you both!

Alia Bhatt: Congratulations Tutu. What fun!

Badshah: Bhai ki Shaadi.

Kabir Khan: Bahot Bahot Mubarak Deepika and Ranveer.

Abhishek Bachchan: Many congratulations!

Milap Zaveri: Congrats buddy! What lovely news! Wish Deepika and you all the happiness in the world!

Divya Dutta: Heartiest congrats Deepika and Ranveer for a joyous journey together. Lots of love.