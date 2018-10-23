Ever since #MeToo campaign has struck the Bollywood, many eminent actors and filmmakers had paid the price by getting expelled from big projects. Recently, filmmaker Vikas Bahl was accused for sexual harassment by an ex-employee of now dissolved production house, Phantom Films. Lately after the accusations, actor Hrithik Roshan, whose upcoming Super 30 being helmed by Vikas Bahl, took a stand of not working with a person with such allegations and film got stuck mid-way.

Taking stand against the accusations Hrithik shared, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up”, as per the tweet.

Soon after the accusations, the director moved legally to deal with the matter. During the first hearing the victim didn’t appeared in court and through her lawyer, the victim declined to initiate any legal proceedings against the filmmaker, thus making a path cleared for him to return to the ongoing projects. Now as the latest reports flowing in, there is a sigh of relief for Bahl, as the film is said to be resumed shortly including him

According to the reports in Times Of India, Super 30 producer Madhu Mantena had a long discussion with Hrithik Roshan and had convinced him to return and continue the remaining work with Bahl.