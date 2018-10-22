Amazon Prime Video Original's 'Mirzapur' trailer out tomorrow!

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video Orginal’s Mirzapur will be unveiled tomorrow.

Amazon Prime Video Original took to their official handle and tweeted,” Yahan डर bikta hai! Kal dekhiye #MirzapurTrailer @TripathiiPankaj @AliFazal9 @masseysahib @divyenndu @excelmovies and go follow @YehHaiMirzapur for more bakaiti!”

Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Entertainment had recently released two teasers which received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The very first teaser of Mirzapur introduced Pankaj Tripathi’s character ‘Kaleen Bhaiyya’. The teaser showcased the bad-ass business of weapons and ammunition that is brushed under the carpet, Kaleen Bhaiya makes it clear that his word is set in stone – either you’re with him, or against him.

Ali Fazal, who has earlier won hearts with his sweet and boy next door characters, is all set to surprise the audience as he will be seen playing a gangster named Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

Now the makers of the show are all set to treat the audience with the trailer of Mirzapur tomorrow.

Welcome to Mirzapur, A lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action which is sure to leave the audience excited.

Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, Amazon Prime Video Original’s Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.