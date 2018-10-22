Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding: These 8 Dialogues Aptly Describe How This Dream Came True!

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding: After years and months of speculations, the IT couple of Bollywood – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally announced their marriage to the world! Soon after the announcement was made, everyone on social media went berserk and started pouring love for the gorgeous couple. Right from the fans to Bollywood celebrities; all of them wished them for a happy life and a beautiful future.

The duo shared an official statement yesterday which said that they will tie the knot on 14th & 15th of November this year. It is being said that the couple will have an intimate affair in Lake Como, Italy. After tying the knot there, Deepika and Ranveer will have a grand reception in Mumbai on December 1 as per the latest reports.

Well, we really can’t get over this best news of 2018 and we can’t wait to see them getting hitched to the soonest! But before the duo ties the knot, let’s have a look at some of the Bollywood dialogues which are quite apt for the current scenario of #DeepVeer (BTW, just for fun):

1. Looking at Ranveer’s love for his lady love Deepika, just makes us think of only this dialogue! So apt, isn’t it?

2. When Ranveer had his SRK moment for DP!

3. Are they made for each other? Nah, they are mad for each other. These two literally are the star crossed couple, isn’t it?

4. Isn’t this the best time of a relationship? Deepika and Ranveer are having the whale of time just before they enter the new phase of life!

5. A dreamy metaphor from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that resonates the thoughts of every Ranbir-Deepika fan!

6. Deepika ki smile pe ladke kya, ladkiyaan bhi marr jayengi! Hai na?

7. Ranveer to the whole world after the ‘internet-breaking’ announcement:

8. Ab toh Deepika gaali bhi de degi toh beta Ranveer tumko gaana hi lagega! :P