Dassehra Movie Singer Madhushree & Producer Aparana S Hosing Distributed Notebooks At Nityanand BMC School

In today’s world nobody believes in giving back to the society but there are some people who understand the needs and their responsibility towards society. As we can say with success comes not only money, but also a responsibility while a lot of our Bollywood celebrities are doing well financially, but only few realize their responsibility. It’s nice to see that these celebrities are doing something good for the common people.

Recently Dassehra film Producer Aparana S Hosing, Music Director Vijay Verma, Parisar Asha CEO Aarti Savur and Singer Madhushree were seen distributing notebooks at Nityanand BMC School children in association with Parisar Asha. Producer Aparana S Hosing wants all children around the country to get better education and healthcare facilities.

On the social cause Producer Aparana S Hosing added a word, she said, “It’s a very small contribution towards society and specially for these children who are future of tomorrow. It’s our responsibility to make them educate and healthy for better future.”

About the movie “Dassehra” The political thriller will hit the screens on October 26. This is the first time Neil Nitin Mukesh is coming in a Cop role and this film will be a fully action drama.