Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju Is Still Continuing Its Golden Run At Various International Film Festivals

Bollywood’s prolific filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani yet again set the cash registers ringing with his last outing Sanju, that not only won hearts of the audience but also broke major records at the box office.

After a stupendous run at the box office, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt further momentum as it began doing the rounds of various film festivals across the globe.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial was well-received at the New Horizons International Film Festival, Wroclaw, Poland, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia, and Busan International Film Festival, South Korea. Moreover, it has also been nominated for the category of Best Asian Film at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

Talking about if he anticipated this kind of response for the biopic, Hirani, says, “Films succeed for various reasons. It has to find a connect with the viewers — whether it engages, entertains or evokes some emotion in them, and even makes them think. With Sanju, global audience found a connect with the father-son story and the friend story. It is amazing that not only the Indian audience, but cinema lovers across the globe are enjoying Sanju and giving it so much love.”

The director further adds, “The only reason I decided to make this film was that it evoked emotions in me. No one can predict the box-office outcome. I never thought that it would do so well. I would have been happy with half of this response. I knew right from the beginning that not many people wanted to see this film. There was negativity around the subject. But the final response did surprise me.”

Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be a miracle maker proving his Midas touch at the box office time and again owing to the blockbuster successes of his all ventures. The last venture of the director Sanju broke major records at the box office and is the highest grosser of the year and the third highest grosser of all time.

Achieving not just critical acclaim but immense box office success, Rajkumar Hirani is undoubtedly the most successful filmmaker of Bollywood.