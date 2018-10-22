Box Office: Namaste England Joins Bombay Velvet, Rangoon & Broken Horses In The Prestigious List Of All Time Disasters!

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England raked in approximately Rs 7 crore in its four days extended opening weekend and is now looking to ends its run at the Box-Office at collections in the range of Rs 9 to 10 crore. The fate of the film got sealed right after the first theatrical trailer was unveiled as it evoked poor response from audience all across and failed to grab any sort of momentum from thereon. Even the second theatrical trailer, which was a little better than the first one did no good to the film, as the audience was just not interested to see the film.

While a low opening or rather, failure was always expected, no one really thought that the film would fold up under the Rs 10.00 crore mark in India. The theatrical performance of Namaste England has helped it find a place alongside films like Bombay Velvet, Rangoon and Broken Horses, which are three of the biggest disasters of this decade. The distributors, Pen Limited will lose around 90% of their investment as there is barely any return from the theatrical platform with lifetime share expected to be around Rs 4.50 crore. The only positive from the film is the fact that the producers of the film didn’t lose money owing to the sale of satellite, digital, music, theatrical and overseas rights.

The film has put a massive dent on the career of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as it is one of the biggest flops of all time, and it would take some sort of additional efforts to rise from this position. The two actors need to seriously rethink on their strategies and be extremely choosy about the kind of films they sign on for. In today’s time and age, content is the only thing that is finding acceptance from the audience, and the two actors now need to associate themselves with content driven films to gain some sort of goodwill from the audience because currently the failure has tarnished their image to a massive extent, especially in the exhibition and distribution circuit.

Although the lifetime collections of the film will be lower than Rangoon and Bombay Velvet, the film is still not as big a disaster as the above-mentioned films due to the restrained budget. The Broken Horses takes the cake of being the biggest disaster of this decade, as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, which was touted as an international project, could not even touch the Rs 50 Lakh mark at the domestic Box-Office. Ranbir Kapoor made up his ground after the failure of Bombay Velvet by working on his script sense and taking up films that are commercially appealing. The efforts also resulted in commercial success of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. It would be interesting to see what route Arjun Kapoor takes from hereon, as the actor has been a part of few immensely successful films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Gunday, Ki and Ka to name a few. His upcoming films include YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Farraar and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipath. Parineeti Chopra on the other hand will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.