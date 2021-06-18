Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday visited the police headquarters in Shimla and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff present there. Kher was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementoes, a shawl and a cap.

Advertisement

The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.

Advertisement

While there, Anupam Kher also spoke about the importance of the power of dreams and hopes and women empowerment, pointing out that “a failure is an event, not a person”.

The DGP appraised him of the activities of Himachal Police in general, and of the role women have come to play in policing during recent times in particular. He also presented Anupam Kher with a coffee table book titled ‘Veerangana’, which was unveiled on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 this year.

Anupam Kher spent about two hours at the police headquarters.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Said He’d “Have An Affair With The Pope” Rather Than Kangana Ranaut After The ‘Silly Ex’ Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube