Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut are two such names that we dare not even write in one sentence, forget uttering it together. Their battle surely confused all their fans, and they are still not sure about what the truth was? Although it has been almost 4-5 years that this war of words began, its mention still comes in some or the other stories. But today, we thought of taking you back to the initial stage of this battle when the Panga actress called the War actor her “silly ex”.

Advertisement

Kangana is known for her explosive and outspoken nature, and long back, she had broken the internet after she called Hrithik her “ex-boyfriend”. Keep scrolling further to refresh your memory on this throwback story.

Advertisement

Back in the time, rumours were doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were dating, and it was allegedly one of the reasons why the Dhoom star’s marriage with Sussanne Khan ended. While nobody had proof about these allegations, the War actor went out of his way to deny them.

In fact, there was even news about Hrithik Roshan dropping Kangana Ranaut as the heroine of Aashiqui 3. When the actress was asked about this, she replied, “Yes, many lame rumours are doing rounds; even a dumb ass can tell where these rumours are coming from. I don’t know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me, that chapter is over, and I don’t dig graves.”

Hrithik refused to take it lying down either. He took to Twitter to deny the rumours. “Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks,” he wrote while not naming anyone.

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

It was quite understood that Hrithik Roshan indirectly hinted at Kangana Ranaut in his tweet. Do you remember this time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Peeing In Bushes While Shooting: “They’re Aren’t Going To See The Front, So It’s Fine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube