Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was much loved upon its release and soon news of it being remade in Bollywood made the news. The news of Salman Khan coming on board to play Vijay’s character JD made all his fans happy. Now, we have the latest update pertaining to the film. We hear Bhaijaan has asked the team of Master to come up with a completely reworked version of the story as he isn’t keen on doing remakes anymore.

Over the course of his career, Salman has featured in several remakes, including Ready, Dabangg, Jai Ho, and more. The most recent remake he was part of was the 2021 release Radhe. With the film failing to impress the audience at large, it seems like Khan wants his upcoming films to be different from the originals. Read on to know all the details we have about it.

Shedding light on the same, the source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan doesn’t want to do outright South remakes anymore. He is clear on this point. For Master, he has loved the character of JD and believes that it has solid potential to strike chord with the audiences all across. He hasn’t played the role of a drunkard master till date and hence, is very excited to take it up.”

Continuing further, the source revealed the condition Salman Khan has for the Master Remake. The insider said, “However, it’s on condition that the makers come up with a new story, by just retaining the character’s personality.” The writing process is currently underway, and the producers will narrate the reworked version once it’s locked.

As per the report, Salman has made it clear that the script for the Master remake has to be fresh with tons of additional conflicts in the screenplay.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently came on board Rajkumar Gupta’s next – a biopic on the Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik. In his decades’ long career, this will be the first time Salman Khan will feature in a biopic. As per reports, this still-untitled film will go on floors once Salman finishes shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bhaijaan. Known earlier as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. Besides these projects, Khan is also part of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim.

