Call it fate or merely a plight, we receive nature’s call at most unexpected times and it is no different for celebrities as well. Alia Bhatt too had to answer nature’s call behind a bush years ago! Scroll down to know more.

It was a time when Alia was still new to the industry and was filming for Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 blockbuster film Highway. The actress was shooting the “nomad” way with the filmmaker and her co-star Randeep Hooda.

During a conversation with Famously Filmfare, Alia Bhatt revealed that the film was shot in an impromptu way as they were stopping at any location which appealed to them and picturing the scene there. She said, “I had never travelled like that before. We were like some nomads travelling from left to right and shooting wherever we saw a nice location like ‘yahan pe light acha hai to shoot karlo’. It was very on the go guerrilla-style shooting that really roughed and toughed me out.”

Alia Bhatt then went on to narrate the most amusing anecdote from her shooting experience for Highway. She said she used to go and pee in the bushes on the streets. The actress didn’t even pay heed to the thought of what if someone sees her doing so.

Alia said, “I was peeing in the bush and all, on the street. People would ask me that you go to the bathroom and I would be like ‘No, no I just pee over there. In case somebody is passing and see, what are they gonna say. So, they are gonna just see the backside, they aren’t gonna see the front so it’s fine,” and burst out into laughter.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is based on Hussain Zaidi’s popular novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Bhansali’s magnum opus seems to have faced the maximum wrath of the pandemic. The film has been under production for two years now.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot was almost completed earlier this year and the second wave of pandemic hit the country when three days of filming was remaining of completion. Now the filmmaker is planning to complete the remaining shoot after the second wave of the Covid declines.

