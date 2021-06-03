Alia Bhatt made her entry in Bollywood with the 2012 film Student of the Year. Since then she made headlines for her amazing performance on-screen and her love life. Her current relationship with Ranbir Kapoor grabs a lot of attention.

Alia has generally shied away from disclosing much about herself but she did once revealed her naughty side wherein she revealed her most favourite s*x position and made quite a few bold confessions. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Vogue magazine, Alia Bhatt confessed that her favourite s*x position was “the classic missionary”. She also reasoned that she likes this position since she “a simple person”. Not only that, but she also revealed that she would prefer dating a 50-year-old rather than an 18-year-old if they were the last living men on earth. She claimed that she doesn’t get along with younger guys.

When the Gully Boy actress was asked, “What is the first thing you will check if your boyfriend will leave his phone unlocked?”, she responded, “I know the password to my boyfriend’s phone.”

Before Alia began dating Ranbir Kapoor, she was rumoured to be dating her SOTY co-star Siddharth Malhotra. During the interview, when she was asked to describe their relationship with each other, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress at that time revealed that she would dedicate a beautiful song of Bruno Mars ‘Just The Way You Are’.

Alia Bhatt further during the chat revealed that she would like to spy on Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling should she be blessed with the power of invisibility for a day and would like to swap her life with Gigi Hadid for 24 hours.

What do you think about Alia’s naughty confessions? Let us know in the comments section.

