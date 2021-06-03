Actress Disha Patani’s Thursday post on Instagram is about a sultry splash and the mellow sun.

The throwback image captures Disha in a silhouette frame, rising out of the water in a bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in a symmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture.

“#Throwback,” Disha Patani wrote with the photo, which currently has over 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo left a comment. She wrote: “So Nice.”

Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release of the year, “Radhe”. She also has “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was paired with Salman Khan in the action thriller “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, which dropped digitally for pay-per-view watch on Eid. Disha, who has worked with Salman in the 2019 drama “Bharat” earlier, says it is always a pleasure seeing the superstar dance.

Their much-hyped dance number “Seeti maar” in the film has been well-received upon release, having garnered over 110 million views since it officially dropped on YouTube on April 26. If Disha has been appreciated for matching steps adeptly with the veteran superstar, she says it was the guidance she got from Salman as well as the film’s director Prabhu Deva that helped.

