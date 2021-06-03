Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, to collaborate once again in Karan Johar’s next film. Interestingly, the film is not the much-awaited Takht. Scroll down to know more.

Dharma Production head-honcho’s ambitious period drama, Takht, seems to be on the backburner now and the ace producer-director is now working on a light-hearted romantic comedy. The film was supposed to go floors this May but the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the plan.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar had pitched his new light-hearted romantic comedy to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Both the stars have readily agreed to be part of the ace director’s romantic world. A source has revealed, “The makers were on the lookout for a quirky yet relatable title and that’s when they zeroed in on Prem Kahani. The film is essentially a love story of two completely opposite characters, and the audience will get a glimpse of vintage Karan Johar, whose films at one point, we’re just meant to spread happiness, and take the audience in a fairy tale world.”

Reportedly, the ace filmmaker has already started the preparation for the film. His writers have locked the script and dialogue draft. “The first step is to get the crew vaccinated, and this will be followed by getting on the sets to kick off the first schedule. It’s all work in progress with set designing and other aspects being looked after in isolation. The music settings have also begun, as being a romantic saga, there lies ample scope for good music,” the source said to the publication.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s film Prem Kahani will also have an exciting ensemble on board and soon the filmmaker will make an announcement. The romantic comedy will mark Karan’s return to direction after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

The report also added that Prem Kahani will be different from his last film ADHM. The source said, “Though a love story, this one is in a completely different space. While ADHM was intense, this one has ample comedy and fits in the definition of rom-coms that Bollywood, especially, the ones Dharma Productions is known for.”

Are y’all excited to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recreate their magic on the silver screen together? Tell us in the comments below?

