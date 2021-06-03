Now in a new development, Ayesha Shroff has come in front and defended her son Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The mother has slammed a paparazzi on Instagram and gave a kick-a** reply to the same. Read to know the details below.

For the unversed, the rumoured couple was booked for flouting COVID-19 rules on Wednesday.

Popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani with a caption that the rumoured couple was in trouble for heading out during the lockdown. Replying to the same, Ayesha Shroff gave a brutal reply to him.

Ayesha wrote, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in ‘roaming’ at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you! For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials.”

Adding to the same in another comment, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!! That’s coz he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know. Thank you.”

The post is now deleted on a photo-sharing site.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police also took a dig at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on an awareness picture and wrote, “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

What are your thoughts on Ayesha Shroff’s comment on defending her son and Disha? Tell us in the comments below.

