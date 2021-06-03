In January this year, news of a sequel to the 2013 hit, Oh My God made the headlines. While reports claimed the film was to feature the first film stars, recent updates talk about another development. As per these reports, Akshay Kumar will reprise his role, but Paresh Rawal is not on board. So who is in Oh My God 2? Scroll down to know the answer.

While earlier reports claimed the makers planned to begin filming by Summer 2021, this report also sheds light on the new dates and when it is likely to wrap up. Read on for all the details.

Talking about the casting coop for OMG 2, a source told Pinkvilla that the film would not feature Paresh Rawal alongside Akshay Kumar.

In fact, they revealed its Pankaj Tripathi, who is not on board. Shedding light on it, the insider said, “Oh My God 2 will feature Pankaj Tripathi as the lead character alongside Akshay Kumar, who gets back to play his role from the first part. The discussions have been going on for quite some time with Pankaj and everything is now locked.”

With this casting coop in place, Oh My God 2 will see Akshay and Pankaj working together for the second time. The duo recently worked together on Farhad Samji Bachchan Pandey, a project produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Talking about when the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is likely to begin filming, the source revealed it would be a two-month schedule starting September. The insider elaborated, “The pre-production work has begun with a team working in isolation to explore the probable locations of shoot, and also deciding on designing the sets in the city. The film will be wrapped up in one go by the month of October.”

As per the report, before beginning work on Oh My God 2, Akshay will wrap up the remaining of Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, a significant chunk of Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu and another film.

While Oh My God was helmed by Umesh Shukla, the sequel will be directed by another. As per the report, the director for Oh My God 2 has been locked, but his name is being kept under wraps. The film will be produced by Ashwin Varde and Akshay Kumar.

