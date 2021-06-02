The controversies surrounding YRF’s Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead, isn’t dying down. While recently the Karni Sena raised objections regarding the title and threatened damage to the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, the Sanatan Sena has now filed a ‘criminal complaint’.

This complaint filed under Indian Penal Code 1860 is directed to the makers, including the production house, Yash Raj Films and head honcho, Aditya Chopra. Though the announcement of the movie name was made in September 2019, it’s only now that complaints are being made towards it disrespecting one of the greatest Kings and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan.

As reported by SpotboyE, in the complaint, Surjit Singh, National President of Sanatan Sena, mentions that he would like to register a criminal complaint under the Indian Penal Code 1860 on several grounds. His first point reads, “That above named accused have jointly and severally produced, written, scripted, directed, captured on camera a Hindi Movie under the Name Prithviraj.”

Singh even mentions that Indian think before addressing a Hindu Warrior King in a singular manner, but the makers tried to name the film just ‘Prithviraj’. He claims that their move can hurt the religious and social sentiments of people. One of the points he mentions reads, “That act of creating such a visual picture which has shown clear disrespect to the Hindu Warrior King his highness, Prithviraj Chauhan thereby causing an offence under Indian Penal Code 1860.”

Take a look at the complaint filed by the Sanatan Sena against the Akshay Kumar starrer here:

Recently, Surjeet Singh Rathore, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena, spoke about his objection against the Akshay Kumar starrer. He told a daily, “How can they keep the title of the film as just ‘Prithviraj’ when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.”

Besides Akshay and Manushi Chhillar, this YRF film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November 2021 release.

