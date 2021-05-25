Karishma Tanna shared her lockdown pose on Instagram on Monday.

In a set of four images, Karishma is dressed in a tie-dye T-shirt paired with blue denim. In one of the photos, she sits on the edge of a sofa, playing with her hair.

“Lockdown Pose,” Karishma Tanna wrote as caption.

Check out the post shared by Karishma Tanna below:

Karishma was last seen in “Lahore Confidential”, Kunal Kohli’s spy drama that dropped digitally earlier this year.

Last year, her dance number Basanti comedy release “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” became popular.

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna previously posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in a black and white pants with sunglasses. The picture is from her vacation in Goa, going by the hashtags she has used.

“I am a very Black and White person living in a colourful world,” Karishma posted alongside the image.

She used hashtags #mood #goa #love #potd to describe the picture.

