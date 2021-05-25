Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying a lot of fame ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The beauty entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla and grabbed the winner title. She recently made her comeback on Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. But what is her take on going bold for OTT shows? Read on for exclusive details.

It is a very well know fact that Bigg Boss often turns a game-changer for many. We’ve previously seen it with Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla amongst others. Similar was the scenario with Rubina who was flooded with offers as soon as she came out of the house.

Rubina Dilaik has been ruling the web world with music videos lately. But fans would love for her to make her debut on OTT world too. The actress is absolutely okay with going bold if the scene demands it.

In an exclusive conversation, Rubina Dilaik shared, “It’s all about the scripts and it’s all about the stories. If a story requires a scene which is ‘bold’ or ‘uncensored’, it should be a part of the story and not be seen as a separate thing that you know, ‘bold scene kiye hai, this part is uncensored’. If it is much required, why not? If it is just a thing to attract an audience and adds no value to the script, it’s just for the sake of garnering attention, then I would say, I’m not appreciative of the part. But if it is a part of the story and has to be there to promote the flow of the story, why not?”

That indeed sounds like mature thinking of an actor, isn’t it?

Who else can’t wait for Rubina Dilaik to make her digital debut? Share with us in the comment section below.

