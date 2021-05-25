The Family Man 2 is making noises all over social media and the reasons are mixed. While the majority of people are waiting to watch the second season, there are some who irked with Samantha Akkineni’s portrayal of Tamil rebel. And seems like, her character was the topic of concern right from the start!

For the unversed, Samantha plays a character of a Tamil rebel in the show. Even though it’s said to be fictional, those who are offended, claiming that it has its roots in Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). LTTE has a respectable following amongst Tamilians due to its part in a civil war in Sri Lanka for a separate state. Their ideology is still a topic of discussion, but it’s a subject that’s very sensitive to Tamil people.

It seems Amazon Prime Video had an idea about reactions to Samantha Akkineni’s character, plus not to forget how Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav triggered a controversy for the streaming giant. Reportedly, all such factors led the makers to take a back step and wait for the situation to normalize.

An insider quotes, “After the Tandav controversy and the ensuing harassment of the Tandav creative and business team, Amazon Prime decided to put a brake on the release of The Family Man Season 2, as Samantha Akkineni’s character of the Tamil rebel is plainly an LTTE offshoot,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Unfortunately, despite holding the second season for quite some time, the makers are facing the wrath over Samantha‘s character. Moreover, some politicians too have got involved in the matter, thus making it a really big scene. It’s learnt that some politicians are demanding a ban on The Family Man 2 which goes live on 4th June.

