As all the fans are gearing up for the release of the much-awaited The Family Man 2, all eyes are on its cast. Especially the south sensation Samantha Akkineni who will be making her digital debut with this one. But, fans now want her to take the next step and venture into Bollywood. But, there is something that is stopping her.

Samantha is a popular Tamil and Telugu actress but is kinda scared to put her feet in Bollywood. Keep reading further to know why.

According to an interview Samantha Akkineni gave to Bollywood Hungama, she was asked why it took so long for her to sign a Hindi project? Her reply was, “Because maybe I am scared? The talent here is amazing. I am scared,” she said.

Well, we agree that the talent here is amazing indeed. One amazing talent is working with Samantha Akkineni herself in The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha was also asked to name a Bollywood actor who she would like to be paired opposite in a romantic film, and she chose non-other than Ranbir Kapoor. Well, who wouldn’t want to be paired opposite the Kapoor lad in a romantic film?

In 2010, Samantha Akkineni made her big-screen debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, which was later remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha. She starred in a number of successful films such as Dookudu, Eega, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri and Rangasthalam.

Now, we are all waiting for the release of The Family Man 2, where she will be playing a pivotal role. The show revolves around Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj), a middle-class family man who is trying to juggle domestic life and his job of being a spy. In the second season, he will be seen trying to save the country from an imminent attack planned by Raji (Samantha).

The Family Man 2, which also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary, will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. How excited are you to watch Samantha Akkineni in the web show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

