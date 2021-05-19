The Family Man 2 is enjoying all the limelight currently. The trailer came out today morning and is enjoying a lot of praises. Created by Raj & DK, it is amongst the most highest-rated Indian web series. Its leading star Manoj Bajpayee is now opening up on the latest edition, Samantha Akkineni in the Amazon Prime Series. Scroll below for exclusive details!

Advertisement

It has been a long while that Raj & DK had been showering praises for Samantha. They even revealed that the show will witness her in one of the best roles ever. Now that the trailer is out, the actress is said to be stealing the thunder!

Advertisement

But what does The Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari think of his new co-star Samantha Akkineni? Manoj Bajpayee shares, “She’s tremendously hard-working; this is what used to amaze me. She’s really put her heart and soul into the show. Also, she was coming first as an admirer of the series and then becoming a full-fledged part of it and giving 200% to the character that she was given. So you know, if she’s on top in her industry, I think it is not for any other reason but the fact that she has a tremendous amount of capacity to work very hard.”

Apart from Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man 2 will also witness a couple of more South actors. Manoj Bajpayee added, “Including Samantha, you’ll see so many great actors from South industry, especially Tamil industry being part of it.”

Samantha will reportedly be seen in the role of a Tamil rebel in the series.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on The Family Man 2!

Must Read: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi On Staying Away From Vivek Dahiya For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: “Gave Extra Love To Each Other To Make Up…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube