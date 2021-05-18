The Family Man 2 is enjoying crazy hype all over social media. Since the last few days, there have been reports about the promo and the premiere date. But the wait is finally over as Manoj Bajpayee and the team made the trailer announcement a while back.

Amazon Prime Video took to their official Twitter handle and announced the trailer release at 1 pm today. Soon after, Twitter was stormed with excitement and the star cast began trending in no time.

One thing that one cannot miss about Srikant Tiwari is his ritual of gorging Vada Pav with Sharib Hashmi. That remains a memorable part of the series. But with The Family Man 2, things are going to change and Manoj Bajpayee is himself unveiling exciting details.

Asked about The Family Man Season 2, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “This time I’m going to have something else. Everybody knows about Srikant Tiwari’s circumstances and life. Everything is going to be different in the second season. Vada pav has to go somewhere else this time.”

A true fanatic would know that season 2 will witness a lot of sequences in the South and that exactly is something that Manoj has been hinting at.

The actor also shared his excitement for the trailer announcement that was made today.

“Today is a very good day, even for The Family Man crew, cast and all the admirers. All of these months, the team has been bombarded with curiosity and now is the time, we supply them with really good news,” Manoj Bajpayee signed off.

