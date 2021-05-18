Amazon Prime Video with maverick and well-acclaimed creator duo, Raj & DK are back with exciting news on the trailer of the Amazon Original Series – The Family Man 2. The trailer for the new season is scheduled for launch tomorrow.

In the new season, the nation’s most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji’ (essayed by Samantha Akkineni).

Check out the trailer launch announcement poster of The Family Man 2 below:

The Family Man 2 marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

