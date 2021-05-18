Finally, the time is here, which we were all waiting, for a long time. The show that created a lot of buzz is back. The Family Man made a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and since then, there is only one question in everyone’s minds: when will the sequel release? Well, the announcement is finally here, and we cannot stop jumping with joy.

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer had got all its viewers on the edge of their seats by the end of the first part, and we cannot imagine what the next part will have in store for all of us. Keep scrolling further to get details about the release date.

Without further ado, let us reveal the release date of The Family Man 2, and it is reportedly June 4. Now, this is a big revelation, and our Tuesday definitely got better. We are sure that all the Raj & DK helmed series fans must have started the countdown already.

Well, it was only recently that the South sensation Samantha Akkineni who plays a pivotal role in The Family Man 2 took to her social media to ask the makers about the release date. After watching Cinema Bandi, the actress took to Instagram and penned, “#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope..three cheers to the team for bringing this gem of a film…a breath of fresh air, Congratulations Raj and DK, so happy for you. Now let’s release #thefamilyman2.”

It looks like Raj & DK heard her request indeed!

Until now, no official confirmation has come either from the makers or actors of The Family Man 2 or the Amazon Prime team. But, we are keeping our fingers crossed that now no further delay should be made.

Now you tell us that are you happy or are you happy with this news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

