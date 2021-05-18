The Family Man 2 has been grabbing all the eyeballs this week. As Raj & DK promote their film Cinema Bandi, it is all about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer that people keep asking. There have been reports regarding the trailer and the premiere date but no official confirmation has been made yet. Amidst it all, we hear that the show has got a clean chit from Amazon Prime Video without any major cuts. Read on for insider details!

The thriller series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Samantha Akkineni amongst others. In fact, there’s a whole lot of buzz about the Tamil actress’ role. Raj & DK also broke silence on the same and intrigued fans with some insider information!

The latest development now suggests that The Family Man 2 has received a clean chit from Amazon Prime Video for release. We have previously seen Mirzapur 2 and Tandav face legal issues due to their political aspect in the show. This was also regarded as a major reason why the Manoj Bajpayee starrer had been pushed from its original release date.

But there’s nothing to worry now, as Amazon Prime Video went through the entire cut and approved it. A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “A little bit of snipping here and there. But that’s it. There is no real change, no big cut. Amazon went through the entire footage of Season 2 with a fine toothcomb to ensure there is nothing politically incorrect in Season 2.”

Well, that’s good news. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, it is being said that The Family Man 2 will be premiered on 11th June. Furthermore, reports suggest that the trailer will be released tomorrow (19th May) but there has been no official announcement yet!

