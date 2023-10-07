Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most versatile actresses currently present in the South film industry. The actress is self-made and has proved her mettle as a fine artist by delivering some of the brilliant performances. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a nationwide sensation after appearing in a special dance number in Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was expanding her exposure in Bollywood by doing several projects in Hindi, including ‘The Family Man 2‘ and Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’, however her health deteriorated and made her take a break from her soaring career graph. Recently, Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition while she was dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Now, owing to her health issues, Samantha has decided not to take up any project surfacing Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood films. After completing ‘Citadel’ and ‘Kushi‘, the actress wrapped up her work and even returned advance money to the producers.

Samantha is known for her humble attitude and for speaking her mind. She has never shied away from sharing her opinion, unfiltered, and has always been quite honest in confessions. Today, we will take you back on a journey down the memory lane when Samantha expressed her disapproval for Mahesh Babu‘s film poster and termed it ‘regressive’. Scroll down to read more.

This was back in 2014, when Mahesh Babu had shared a poster of his film, ‘1: Nenokkadine’, which also starred Kriti Sanon. The poster saw Mahesh Babu walking on the beach while Kriti was on her fours like an animal behind him.

Commenting on the film’s poster, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had said, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film.Not only is it deeply regressive,but it’s point is actually that it is deeply regressive (sic).” This comment didn’t go down well with the fans and netizens and the actress had to face a lot of backlash and hatred following the comment.

Check the tweet:

Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film.Not only is it deeply regressive,but it’s point is actually that it is deeply regressive — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 16, 2013

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was also upset with Samantha’s comment. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor had said, “Look, Samantha knows me and my wife Namrata. If she found anything regressive about the poster she could have checked with me first. Instead she went and posted her views online. She shouldn’t have done that. At least she could have tried to speak to us.”

