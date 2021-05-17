Disha Patani received a lot of praise for her recently released film Radhe. It starred Salman Khan in lead and was directed by Prabhudheva. One thing that the actress and director share is their mutual love for dance. And she would love to be a part of Gandi Baat song, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Gandi Baat was a part of the film R… Rajkumar. Released in 2013, the film starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead. Amongst all the promos, it was the song that went viral like a wildfire and is a part of many playlists to date.

Disha Patani while talking about her favourite Prabhudheva songs showered heaps of praises for Shahid Kapoor. Asked if she’d like to be a part of any Prabhudheva creations, the actress said, “So many yaar, I love Urvashi. I think a song that I really love that he directed was Gandi Baat. I’m not sure if I could do what Shahid (Kapoor) did because he was too good but If I had a chance…”

The actress also revealed that she and the Radhe director bonded a lot over the songs. Disha Patani shared, “Yes, for sure. We used to talk about songs and different kinds of songs, his songs especially. We used to talk about his old songs and how amazing he was and he still is. We used to talk about dance all the time. Off-camera, we would only be talking about songs and dance and different kinds of styles.”

Did she have any inputs in the choreography for Radhe songs? Disha answered, “Not really, Prabhu sir was really sure of what he wanted and on-set we did a lot of improvisations. Then Salman sir was there. Even Salman sir had a lot of inputs in the songs. I was just following instructions (laughing).”

