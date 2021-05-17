Radhe starring Salman Khan is now officially the most trolled movie in recent time after Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Nevertheless, the Eid release is running really well in theatres globally. Released on 13th May, the film has completed 4 days in theatres and we have got our hands on 3-day collection of the film.

Salman’s Eid release had a huge buzz in UAE and as expected, the film is churning out maximum numbers from there. Apart from UAE, the film is also earning a decent amount in Australia and New Zealand.

As per trade estimates, Salman Khan’s Radhe has earned 14 crores approx. at the end of a 3-day theatrical run. Out of this, 10 crores have come from UAE. The extended weekend (4-day) is expected to go past 17 crores at the box office.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kanungo in key roles.

In India, the film is available through ZEEPlex on DTH platforms like D2H, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and Tata Sky, for 249 INR. On ZEE5, the film is available through a combo offer of 499 INR.

Recently, ZEE5 posted of clocking 4.2 million views in the first 24 hours, thus creating history in the OTT world. It’s not an accurate calculation, but some tweets report the film has earned 105 crores on day 1 using a simple formula. Now, even if these 4.2 million are ‘unique views’, i.e. one view per payable account, the formula of views x subscription fees is still not accurate to calculate the first-day figure.

Why? Because ZeePlex also had another plan of Rs 499 in which the user will get a year of subscription-free along with Radhe. So, in this scenario, everything is a bit muddy about how much from that will be counted as the film’s share.

