Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his words of wisdom in his latest post on social media.

On Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures from Cape Town, where he is shooting for the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

“Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude,” Arjun Bijlani wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant below:

Along with Arjun Bijlani, others who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

On May 12, Arjun tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He said that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

Arjun Bijlani was appointed as one of the many cause ambassadors of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)’s Find A Bed initiative.

