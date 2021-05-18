Himanshi Khurana has been a major inspiration for the Punjabi Industry. The beauty rose to fame in the mainstream world with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She comes across as a peaceful, gem of a person who’s full of honesty. Her relationship with Asim Riaz is known to one and all. But what people don’t know is that the beauty is gearing for her Bollywood debut! Read on for exclusive details!

As most know, Himanshi has released many hit tracks in the Punjabi world. Post Bigg Boss 13, she has been flooded with music video offers too. Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge are amongst other celebrated tracks featuring her and Asim Riaz.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the beauty and asked about her plans for Bollywood. Himanshi Khurana shared, “Singing and acting is my passion and yes I am in talks for a number of projects and my fans will surely know about the same when it’s the right time.”

But the love for her industry will remain forever! Himanshi Khurana continued, “Never the less, even if I will be a part of the Bollywood industry, I will keep working in the Punjabi industry too as it is my home and no matter where I am I’m always close to my home.”

Those are some really kind words, isn’t it? More power to Himanshi!

How has she been keeping up amid the pandemic situation? “I try staying positive as much as I can. I indulge myself in different activities. I try keeping myself as busy with work as much as I can as staying positive and being mentally strong is the only way to come through these dark times,” Himanshi Khurana answered.

