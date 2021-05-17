Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff To Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif - 5 Upcoming On-Screen Jodis Who Will Set The Screen On Fire!

One thing that most audiences look forward to in any Bollywood film is the lead stars and the chemistry they share. Today we are taking a look at 5 such dearly loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood that will be reuniting for their upcoming films. From Kriti Sanon – Tiger Shroff to Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone these 5 on-screen Jodi’s will surely take your breath away.

1) Kriti Sanon- Tiger Shroff- Jackky Bhagnani will be bringing together the pair that delivered a blockbuster with their debut movie together, Heropanti and this time for a complete action flick, Ganapath. All fans poured in comments hoping for the actress opposite Tiger to be Kriti Sanon and their wish was fulfilled. Kriti will be seen in a completely hot and grunge look alongside the action star for Ganapath.

2) Deepika Padukone- Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and everyone instantly fell in love with their pairing. The two have been seen together multiple times just like Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Now the on-screen couple will be reuniting for their upcoming film, Pathan and fans cannot wait.

3) Katrina Kaif- Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood and their on-screen romance is on point. With films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat, the two have won hearts of the audience multiple times and now they will be seen in their next film, Tiger 3 which a lot of fans are awaiting eagerly.

4) Kriti Sanon- Varun Dhawan- Dilwale saw Varun and Kriti Sanon come together for the first time and the couple was immensely loved together with their adorable chemistry together. Now they will be reuniting for Bhediya which will see both in their first-ever horror comedy film. Varun shared super cute pictures and message for his co-star after a wrap of their Arunachal Pradesh schedule and the internet was in love.

5) Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan- The 3 idiots pair is all set to give us yet another blockbuster with their super adorable chemistry. 3 Idiots gave a preview of a unique college romance story between Aamir and Kareena which everyone in the audience adored. Now they will be seen in the upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha for which Kareena has already wrapped her shoot.

