Actor Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post on Monday urging his fans in the city to stay at home, in the wake of meteorological warnings about cyclone Tauktae hitting Mumbai.

Kartik posted a throwback picture of himself and wrote about how people must stay at home due to the alert. Mumbai is on lockdown due to the Covid outbreak and the actor added the impending cyclone was another reason to remain indoors.

“#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside,” Kartik Aaryan wrote.

Kartik Aaryan was recently in the news for his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s “Dostana 2”. He has two films lined up right now.

In “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, he features with Tabu and Kiara Advani. This is a sequel to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and is expected to release in November this year. Kartik is also part of the film “Dhamaka”, which will release on an OTT platform.

