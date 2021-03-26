Kartik Aaryan Turns Down 3-Film Deal Worth 90 Crores; Way Ahead Of Akshay Kumar In Minting Money?

Kartik Aaryan is surely in demand. The actor has multiple films in the pipeline and there’s no end to it. He was recently busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from that, he has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Dhamaka with R Madhvani. But what if we say he’s already rejected massive offers and is minting money faster than Akshay Kumar? Read on for all the details!

As most know, it was Pyaar Ka Punchnama that turned out to be a game-changer for Kartik. The actor had previously seen some flops in his career, but it seems nobody remembers them anymore. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi only gave a further kick to his career. Love Aaj Kal may have been a flop but it was Aaryan’s acting surely wasn’t the reason! In fact, he was hailed by many for his portrayal.

Amongst it all, reports claim that Kartik Aaryan is earning 20 crores per film now. Yes, the same actor who was given about 1.25 lakhs for Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Reports are now comparing his graph to that of Akshay Kumar and the 9-film–old actor seems to be way ahead.

A source close to SpotboyE reveals the same as, “They (Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar) come from a similar background. Punjabi conservative family, one son and daughter. No Bollywood connections. Yet they both made it super-big. But Akshay’s fee after 9 films was nowhere close to Kartik’s 20 crores. In fact, until Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar in 1999 Akshay was paid a measly amount. Kartik has bounced to the big league in no time at all, and that too when his initial films Akash Vani, Kanchi and Guest In London were super-flops.”

The report also states that Kartik rejected a 3-film deal worth 90 crores because he didn’t like the films. “Eros Now offered Kartik a 3-film deal for Rs 90 crore. He turned it down as he didn’t like the projects. Kartik won’t sign any film just for money. But if it’s something as exciting as Dhamaka with a reputed director like Ram Madhvani, then why not?”

Well, it’s truly a ‘rise & shine’ situation for Kartik Aaryan!

