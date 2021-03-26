KGF Chapter 2 To F3 - South Indian Films To Create A Box Office Storm

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently returned in the suspense drama “Drishyam 2” and the film received a great response on OTT. The success of the sequel has clearly triggered off what seems to be the season of sequels in the South. KGF Chapter 2, F3 and other films are coming to storm the box office.

Advertisement

To keep fans hooked to the screens, filmmakers across all four big belts of South industry — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada– are gearing up to bring back sequels of films that were blockbusters in recent times.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the maximum sequels are in the action thriller genre, which proves how bankable producers find the genre.

With theatre business going steady down South, filmmakers are working at a fast pace to ensure that the sequels of hits keep coming.

Here is an update on some of the biggest sequels lined up over the next few months in the South:

Hit 2

Produced by actor Nani, “Hit 2” is a sequel to the 2020 Vishwak Sen-starrer “Hit: The First Case”. The sequel will star Adivi Sesh. Nani recently took to Twitter to make the big announcement, saying: “As is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev Double badass!! Welcome onboard officer.”

Goodachari 2

Also starring Adivi Sesh, this Telugu film is the sequel to the 2018 spy thriller “Goodachari”. When contacted, Adivi Sesh gave IANS an update on the sequel: “I have written a basic structure and I really get to work on it after the release of ‘Major’. I will start shooting for it at some point this year, once I feel that the script is strong enough and will reach the expectations.”

Ratsasan 2

Actor Vishnu Vishal recently confirmed that director Ram Kumar is working on the sequel to his 2018 psychological Tamil crime thriller “Ratsasan”. While nothing much is known about the progress of the film, it is clear that another film from the hit actor-director duo is on cards.

KGF Chapter 2

This Prashanth Neel directorial brings back Kannada superstar Yash as the gangster Rocky and has already created a lot of buzz. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “KGF Chapter 1” stars Yash with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.

F3: Fun and Frustration

This sequel to the Telugu superhit 2019 comedy-drama “F2: Fun and Frustration” is already on the floors. Actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will reprise their roles in the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is scheduled to release on August 27.

Besides these, the Tamil films “Vada Chennai 2” and “Kaithi 2” are also said to be under discussion. However, there is no update on these so far.

Must Read: Saina Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra, Amole Gupte & Team Take You On An Emotional & Inspiring Ride!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube