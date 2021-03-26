Saina Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Ankur Vikal

Director: Amole Gupte

What’s Good: Even though too many biopics are being made in Bollywood these days, this one turns out to be an engaging and moving watch.



What’s Bad: In the first half, it’s just too hard to not get emotional. You may feel embarrassed if you cry loudly.

Loo Break: In the initial part of the second half if you really can’t get that off your mind.

Watch or Not?: A BIG YES & do watch it with your family

All of us know about Saina Nehwal but do you know about her struggles? Who and what helped her reach where she is right now? What did she leave to achieve her dream? What were the hurdles in her way, her mistakes and what decisions helped her achieve her goals?

Saina Nehwal’s Biopic starring Parineeti Chopra is a story all about that.

Saina Movie Review: Script Analysis

If you are feeling low or depressed, you need to leave everything and go watch Saina. The film will not just make you happy, it will also restore your confidence in yourself.

Amole Gupte has a very detailed knowledge of human emotions. He knows how to touch the audience’s heart and then melt it like icecream in summer. His script is magnificent proof of that.

What do we see in a regular Hindi biographical film? It starts with narrating the life and struggles of the person and then there’s an emotional ending. There’s a build-up first and then when we see the person finally achieving his goal, we use our hankies.

But here Amole Gupte doesn’t take that comfortable route. He shows you Saina winning the Commonwealth Games in the first scene only. And he still makes you cry with that! When tears drop off your eyes in the first scene itself, you know that stage is set and what’s going to happen next. In the whole first half, you are going to have a very tough time stopping yourself from crying.

There are so many simple yet beautiful moments that will touch your heart. The bond of Saina and her parents. The way her mother goes all out in getting her trained at the best possible place, the way her father sees no stop. Their unconditional love for her and the scenes depicting it are just so adorable. Watch out for the scene when Saina’s mom explains to her how to crack the 5 Important S during training. The scene when her dad buys shuttles for her in bulk and there are so many beautifully written scenes like these.

A major section of the first half involves a young Saina which has been played by a child actress. The script is so strong that it binds you even in the lead star’s absence. It doesn’t let you feel that there’s something missing or you need a star to fill the screen.

The screenplay dips a bit in the initial part of the second half but eventually gets interesting again before a dreamlike ending. If the whole film is a paisa vasool, the ending is like a bonus.

Amitosh Nagpal’s dialogues are beautiful.

Saina Movie Review: Star Performance

Parineeti Chopra is on fire. After The Girl on the Train & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, this is yet another excellent performance by her. She seems to have done a lot of homework before getting into the character of Saina. From learning the badminton skills to knowing about the human that the champion is, it was a lot to grasp and implement for Pari and she has done it all with aplomb.

Manav Kaul is an actor par excellence and the beauty of her art lies in the ease with which he carries every character. As he plays the role of Saina’s coach in the film, he makes you fall in love with it with his performance.

Meghna Malik is terrific as Saina’s mom. If Parineeti Chopra carries the film on her shoulders, she’s the soul of it. Let alone the lovely dialogues which she has delivered, even when she just looks at Parineeti, it’s just so lovely.

Subhrajyoti Barat also plays a very adorable character of Saina’s father. His character has several heart-touching moments and he plays them naturally.

Saina’s friend and lover, Parupalli Kashyap is another endearing character in the film and Eshan Naqvi does justice to it. His charm lies in his simplicity and the actor has done a good job playing the part. Even though he has to underplay in almost all the scenes, he is still effective.

The child actress who plays young Saina is also brilliant. Ankur Vikal has a small but good character to play. He does well while performing it.

Saina Movie Review: Direction, Music

If Amole Gupte is a brilliant writer, he knows his job as a director as well. He treats his film like one and never misses a chance to play with your heartstrings. He has made the film with so much heart and it’s visible because there’s so much underlying beauty to every scene that the audience doesn’t even expect.

Even junior artists in his film act and that’s the kind of detail he has put in the film.

Also, I loved the camerawork of Piyush Shah especially in the scenes where he uses it to express the tension during games.

Amaal Malik’s music is very good. Parinda is an aptly energetic track well sung by Amaal himself. Main Hoon Na Tere Saath (Amaal) & Chal Wahin Chalein (Shreya Ghoshal) are also beautiful.

Manoj Muntashir has written Parinda and Chal Wahin Chalein and his lyrics are rich. Kunaal Vermaa has also done an amazing job writing Main Hoon Na Tere Saath.

Saina Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Saina is everything you need to watch this weekend in cinemas. It will inspire you, move you and most importantly entertain you. Go for it!

Three and a half stars!

Saina Trailer

Saina releases on 26th March, 2021.

