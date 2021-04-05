Manoj Bajpayee is an extremely versatile actor and there’s no doubt about his skills. The actor has impressed millions of people with his performance in films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Raajneeti, Satya, Chittagong and many more.

Advertisement

The multiple national awards winner actor made his Bollywood debut in 1994 and has done innumerable films since then. He has also created a huge impression on OTT with his much-loved show like The Family Man.

Advertisement

While the fans wait for The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform has shared something on Instagram which will be loved by the fans. The official Insta channel of APV has given a fresh Manoj Bajpayee special take to the viral ‘How did I go from this to this video template.

In the short video, we first see Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan from GOW and then as Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man. While no one is unaware of his sheer talent, it’s still stunning to see how he shifts from one character to another without any issue. Watch the video below:

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke about the plans related to The Family Man Season 2 and made big promises. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about its release and said that it’s confirmed that TFMS02 will release in the peak of summer. He also said that Amazon is currently working on the release date and marketing strategy and an update about the same will be made very soon.

Manoj Bajpayee added that fans, “Must be assured that The Family Man will come and will come with full festivities. We are very happy with the second season, so much happy that we as a team are restless for Amazon to give the date.”

Manoj Bajpayee recently won the National Award of Best Actor for his film Bhonsle. Speaking about the same, he told IANS, “I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I’m thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. I’m feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else.”

Must Read: Kavita Kaushik Reveals Not Being Paid Dues Of Bigg Boss 14; Says, “I Don’t Even Want To Ask…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube