In what can be called shocking news, a man who was seen as an actor in the famous sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in a case of chain snatching. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the actor is named Miraj and has been addicted to gambling. He got immersed in millions of debt and began committing crime to pay the debt.

Advertisement

According to News 18 reports, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor-accused is identified as Miraj Vallabhadas Kapri. He was arrested by the Rander Police at an area near the Rander Bhesan intersection. Police have confiscated 3 gold chains, 2 mobiles and stolen bikes from him and his accomplice Vaibhav Babu Jadav. Goods worth 2 lakh 54 thousand have been recovered from the duo. Both accused are from Junagadh, Gujarat.

The report further stated that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor owes a debt of Rs 25 to 30 lakh rupees after losing a bet on a cricket match. The two men used to target women on deserted streets. They used to run away after snatching their chains. Now following the arrest, the two have confessed their crimes and have accepted the charges against them.

Cases are also registered in Mahidharpura, Udhna and Rander police stations against Vaibhav and Miraj.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi recently opened up about issues with the makers of the show. She talked about her take on playing Dayaben instead.

Fozdar answered, “No yaar, I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say never say never, because as an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai. I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 6-7 months.”

Must Read: Kavita Kaushik Reveals Not Being Paid Dues Of Bigg Boss 14; Says, “I Don’t Even Want To Ask…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube