The second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the entertainment industry badly as several actors and actresses are contracting the virus. Television actress Shubhangi Atre, well-known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is now the latest feature on the list.

Advertisement

As the cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Maharashtra, many actors are testing positive and are going in for home quarantine. The actress also took the same step. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

According to the news agency IANS, Shubangi Atre has revealed that she has not been keeping well for the past few days and had taken a test for COVID19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I had mild symptoms after which I decided to get her test done today morning itself. And my rapid test reports show that I am Covid positive,” she said.

Shubhangi Atre has a headache but is otherwise feeling better. She says, “I am healthy but am suffering from a headache. I am on rest. I request people who have been around me since the last two three days to take the require d medical check-up.”

The report comes after Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive last week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors Mayur Vakani, and Mandar Chandwadkar were also tested positive last month. Both are also observing quarantine now.

Recently, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre had said that often she had to fight prejudices that exist in the industry against married women. As she faced such stereotypes, she continued to work hard and eventually achieved her dreams.

The actress said to a publication, “I remember getting married at a very young age. I was very happy that I’m moving to Mumbai and felt that I could achieve my dreams. But once I moved here, I was told that married women are not considered as heroine material. But I kept on trying my best and today I’m blessed. My husband and family were very supportive all this while.”

Get well soon, Shubhangi Atre.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Friendly Interaction On Twitter Gets Fans Excited As They Demand A Reunion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube